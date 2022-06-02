RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC] is 0.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RedBall Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: RBAC] closed the trading session at $9.95 on 06/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.94, while the highest price level was $9.9699. The company report on June 1, 2022 that RedBall Acquisition Corp. and SeatGeek, Inc. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement due to Unfavorable Market Conditions.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (“RedBall”) (NYSE: RBAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and SeatGeek, the technology platform that is transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, announced today that on May 31, 2022 the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement and plan of reorganization (the “Business Combination Agreement”) with immediate effect.

The parties decided to terminate the Business Combination Agreement as a result of current unfavorable market conditions, particularly impacting growth technology companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.30 percent and weekly performance of -0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 296.32K shares, RBAC reached to a volume of 20360719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedBall Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RBAC stock trade performance evaluation

RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, RBAC shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

RedBall Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC]: Insider Ownership positions

33 institutional holders increased their position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:RBAC] by around 8,167,118 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,920,884 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 31,664,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,752,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBAC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,221,710 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,965,492 shares during the same period.