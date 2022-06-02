Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $125

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $94.81 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Collins Aerospace selected to outfit the next generation of space explorers.

Collins-led team to provide new spacesuit for ISS crew and Artemis moon missions.

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business – along with teammates ILC Dover and Oceaneering – have been selected to produce NASA’s next-generation spacesuit, which astronauts could wear when working outside the International Space Station and – within the next decade – on the moon.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation represents 1.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $138.51 billion with the latest information. RTX stock price has been found in the range of $94.10 to $96.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4227306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $115.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $110 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 84.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.68, while it was recorded at 95.04 for the last single week of trading, and 91.20 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 16.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $113,691 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 131,752,873, which is approximately -3.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 120,699,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.48 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.36 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,163 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 54,773,848 shares. Additionally, 974 investors decreased positions by around 48,722,451 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 1,091,743,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,195,240,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 235 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,345,579 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,412,207 shares during the same period.