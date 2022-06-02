PPL Corporation [PPL] moved down -0.83: Why It’s Important

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] closed the trading session at $29.93 on 06/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.54, while the highest price level was $30.31. The company report on June 1, 2022 that PPL joins EPRI Climate READi initiative to address power system resilience and adaptation.

Collaborative effort is focused on strengthening grid resilience against potential climate and weather impacts .

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced it has joined Climate READi, a three-year initiative launched by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to address energy system climate resilience and adaptation as extreme weather events continue to increase.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.43 percent and weekly performance of 0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 4494848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PPL shares from 28 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80.

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.98, while it was recorded at 30.13 for the last single week of trading, and 28.78 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 16.11%.

There are presently around $14,805 million, or 67.90% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,791,955, which is approximately -1.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,120,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 4.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

362 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 48,157,189 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 43,751,042 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 398,649,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,557,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,570,492 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,371,564 shares during the same period.