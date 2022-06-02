Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Is Currently 6.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] jumped around 1.59 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.20 at the close of the session, up 6.73%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE REPURCHASE OF $50 MILLION OF TERM LOAN DEBT, AND OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION OF 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024.

Wholly–owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co–Issuers”), today announced that the Co-Issuers successfully completed the repurchase of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Co-Issuers’ 10.000% senior secured term loan due 2024 at a weighted average purchase price of 103.91% of par, in accordance with the Credit Agreement, dated January 29, 2021, among the Co-Issuers, as co-borrowers, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Wilmington Trust, National Association (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), as administrative agent, which governs the term loans.

The Co-Issuers also announced today an offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $50.0 million aggregate principal amount (the ” Offer Amount”) of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”), at a purchase price equal to 103.91% of the principal amount of the Notes repurchased in the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Offer, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Co-Issuer’s Offer to Purchase, dated May 26, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Notes are governed by an indenture, dated January 29, 2021, by and among the Co-Issuers, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and Peabody (on a limited basis, to the extent of its obligations specifically set forth in the Indenture) (as amended and restated by the First Supplemental Indenture dated February 3, 2021, and as further amended, supplemented, restated or otherwise modified to the date hereof, the “Indenture”).

Peabody Energy Corporation stock is now 150.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTU Stock saw the intraday high of $25.29 and lowest of $23.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.29, which means current price is +156.36% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.23M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 5654508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.78, while it was recorded at 24.90 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $2,622 million, or 77.80% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,210,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.85 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $187.03 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 31,506,617 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 16,533,688 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 63,025,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,065,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,094,268 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,347,816 shares during the same period.