Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $82

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] closed the trading session at $74.40 on 05/31/22. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.73, while the highest price level was $75.655. The company report on May 30, 2022 that Mentoring the next generation of STEM leaders to solve inclusive mobility challenges.

– Students proposed creative mobility solutions for older populations.

– Otis volunteer mentors inspired the next generation of innovators across 14 countries and territories.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.55 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, OTIS reached to a volume of 9758076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $87.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.16, while it was recorded at 74.96 for the last single week of trading, and 81.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +29.43. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 9.20%.

There are presently around $26,967 million, or 85.50% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,127,186, which is approximately 2.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,882,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 33,018,189 shares. Additionally, 629 investors decreased positions by around 36,728,194 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 283,687,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,434,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,943,701 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,955,235 shares during the same period.