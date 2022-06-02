Market cap of Walmart Inc. [WMT] reaches 347.26B – now what?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $129.90 during the day while it closed the day at $128.63. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Walmart To Webcast Question-and-Answer Session with the Investment Community on June 3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will hold its Associate Celebration on Friday, June 3, 2022. Following this meeting, the company will host a Question-and-Answer session with the investment community. The session will be led by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon and will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the 2022 Q&A Session with the Investment Community event. A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

Walmart Inc. stock has also gained 4.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMT stock has declined by -5.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.82% and lost -11.10% year-on date.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $347.26 billion, with 2.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 12252155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $157.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $175 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $150, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WMT stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WMT shares from 160 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WMT stock trade performance evaluation

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.74 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.33, while it was recorded at 126.12 for the last single week of trading, and 143.65 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 9.53%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114,640 million, or 32.80% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,681,258, which is approximately 0.416% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,319,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.86 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.77 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,365 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 69,082,119 shares. Additionally, 1,199 investors decreased positions by around 54,325,141 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 768,874,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,281,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,646,691 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 5,575,969 shares during the same period.