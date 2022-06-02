Market cap of vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] reaches 62.75M – now what?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] gained 30.62% or 0.17 points to close at $0.72 with a heavy trading volume of 34848196 shares. The company report on June 1, 2022 that vTv Therapeutics Announces Investment by and Entry into Collaboration and License Agreement with affiliates of G42 Healthcare.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments AI Holding RSC Ltd (“G42 Investments”). Under the terms of the agreements, G42 Investments acquired 10,386,274 shares of Class A Common Stock of vTv at an issue price of $2.407 per share, with $12.5 million paid in cash at closing, and the remaining amount of $12.5 million payable on May 31, 2023. The agreements also provide for the potential issuance of $30 million in additional shares of Class A Common Stock to G42 Investments (or cash in lieu of such issuance at the option of G42 Investments) if the United States Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) approves the marketing and sale of a pharmaceutical product containing TTP399, a liver selective glucokinase activator, as the active ingredient for treatment of type 1 diabetes in the United States. The agreements set forth the terms under which vTv and an affiliate of G42 plan to collaborate on clinical trials for pharmaceutical products that contain TTP399, including G42’s affiliate funding a portion of the Phase 3 clinical trials for TTP399, and vTv granting G42’s affiliate an exclusive license to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products containing TTP399 in certain territories outside of the United States and the European Union.

“We have focused substantial energy and resources on TTP399 since obtaining Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in April 2021 and are thrilled to welcome a partner to work with us to accelerate the development and potential approval and commercialization of this treatment. G42 Healthcare brings a unique combination of strong commitment to the development of new impactful drugs and treatments, as demonstrated by their success and their leadership on COVID-19 testing and other product and service offerings in the healthcare spectrum, and substantial resources, making them an ideal partner for this program. This investment into vTv will fund a substantial portion of our Phase 3 clinical trials for TTP399 in the United States and the collaboration with G42 will fund certain of the Phase 3 clinical trials that will be conducted in other territories. We are excited to partner with the G42 Healthcare team as we launch our Phase 3 clinical trials and work together towards approval and commercialization of this treatment for type 1 diabetes,” said Rich Nelson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of vTv.

It opened the trading session at $0.8834, the shares rose to $0.93 and dropped to $0.7068, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTVT points out that the company has recorded -41.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -89.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 228.11K shares, VTVT reached to a volume of 34848196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTVT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55.

Trading performance analysis for VTVT stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.12. With this latest performance, VTVT shares gained by 13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6169, while it was recorded at 0.5535 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0698 for the last 200 days.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -540.87 and a Gross Margin at +97.78. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -324.27.

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.80% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,759,360, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 54.69% of the total institutional ownership; SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,635,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in VTVT stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly 6.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in vTv Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 85,356 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,408,419 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,720,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,213,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,376 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,203 shares during the same period.