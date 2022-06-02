Market cap of The Progressive Corporation [PGR] reaches 67.78B – now what?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.96. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Progressive Insurance® Unveils Driving Small Business Forward Grant Program to Support Hispanic Entrepreneurs.

In collaboration with Hello Alice, $250,000 grant program will provide Hispanic-identifying entrepreneurs with funds for use toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle for their business.

Progressive Insurance®, the leading commercial auto insurer in the United States, recently launched the Driving Small Business Forward grant program in support of Hispanic entrepreneurs. Applications are now open for small business owners to receive one of 10 $25,000 grants for use toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle for their business.

A sum of 8724174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. The Progressive Corporation shares reached a high of $120.48 and dropped to a low of $118.17 until finishing in the latest session at $119.38.

The one-year PGR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.33. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $110.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $99 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $115, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.80.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.34 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.95, while it was recorded at 117.38 for the last single week of trading, and 102.69 for the last 200 days.

PGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 30.32%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,420 million, or 86.50% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,453,671, which is approximately 2.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,454,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.0 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly 17.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 29,229,927 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 28,522,129 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 436,013,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,765,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,967,685 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,131,796 shares during the same period.