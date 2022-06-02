Market cap of Eventbrite Inc. [EB] reaches 1.09B – now what?

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] gained 0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $11.78 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Eventbrite to Host Investor and Analyst Day on June 2, 2022.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing and experience technology platform, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Convene – Bryant Forum in New York City. The event will begin at 8:30am E.T. and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:30pm E.T.

At the event, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Julia Hartz will host presentations and a live Q&A detailing the Company’s market opportunities, long-term strategy, product roadmap, and financial objectives.

Eventbrite Inc. represents 97.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09 billion with the latest information. EB stock price has been found in the range of $11.56 to $12.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 994.84K shares, EB reached a trading volume of 4421629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eventbrite Inc. [EB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EB shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Eventbrite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Eventbrite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eventbrite Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for EB stock

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, EB shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eventbrite Inc. [EB] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.22 and a Gross Margin at +56.89. Eventbrite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.38.

Eventbrite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eventbrite Inc. go to 46.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

There are presently around $996 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,972,046, which is approximately 10.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,104,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.34 million in EB stocks shares; and PORTSEA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $65.62 million in EB stock with ownership of nearly -14.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eventbrite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB] by around 10,407,638 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,523,381 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 63,975,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,906,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325,770 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,713,759 shares during the same period.