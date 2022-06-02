Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gaining to $87. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a low on 05/31/22, posting a -2.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.69. The company report on May 27, 2022 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 14.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) will host an investor conference from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 14 in New York City. Members of NextEra Energy’s and NextEra Energy Partners’ senior executive management team plan to discuss, among other topics, earnings expectations for NextEra Energy and distribution expectations for NextEra Energy Partners. Beginning at 8 a.m. ET, investors and other interested parties will be able to access the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com. A live audio webcast will be available on the previously named sites beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days by accessing the same links as listed above.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29708030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $144.10 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 29708030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NEE shares from 87 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.58, while it was recorded at 75.52 for the last single week of trading, and 81.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.31%.

There are presently around $118,630 million, or 79.50% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,355,161, which is approximately 1.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 147,832,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.45 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.33 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 8.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,212 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 79,759,749 shares. Additionally, 984 investors decreased positions by around 79,992,689 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 1,372,336,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,532,088,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,905,607 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 19,811,986 shares during the same period.