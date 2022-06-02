Market Analysts see Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] traded at a high on 06/01/22, posting a 7.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.27. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Medical University of South Carolina joins forces with Butterfly Network to transform patient care, health education, and medical research.

Butterfly Blueprint™ to enable MUSC clinicians, students, and researchers to redefine how AI-powered, handheld ultrasound can be used in innovative ways to benefit patients at the point-of-care.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, and The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) announced today that MUSC will leverage Butterfly Blueprint,™ the company’s system-wide ultrasound platform. Together with Butterfly, MUSC aims to transform patient care, health education, and medical research by empowering its clinicians, students, and researchers with point-of-care access to AI-powered, handheld ultrasound.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5367592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Butterfly Network Inc. stands at 8.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.60%.

The market cap for BFLY stock reached $616.00 million, with 199.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 5367592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Butterfly Network Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

How has BFLY stock performed recently?

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.94. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -299.42 and a Gross Margin at +24.77. Butterfly Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.57.

Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Insider trade positions for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]

There are presently around $277 million, or 53.50% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,216,250, which is approximately 0.278% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,179,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.2 million in BFLY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $32.69 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Butterfly Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 7,842,749 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,149,964 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 71,694,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,686,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,461 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,802,950 shares during the same period.