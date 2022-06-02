Manchester United plc [MANU] Stock trading around $12.56 per share: What’s Next?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] closed the trading session at $12.56 on 06/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.52, while the highest price level was $12.915. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Manchester United PLC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Key Points.

Erik ten Hag appointed as men’s first team manager and started May 23rd.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.80 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 520.44K shares, MANU reached to a volume of 5186597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 31.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MANU stock trade performance evaluation

Manchester United plc [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MANU shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.99 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manchester United plc [MANU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -4.35%.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $568 million, or 92.30% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 12,289,486, which is approximately 12.396% of the company’s market cap and around 6.75% of the total institutional ownership; LINDSELL TRAIN LTD, holding 10,596,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.21 million in MANU stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $71.25 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly -42.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manchester United plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 6,166,819 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 6,024,798 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 32,338,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,530,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,338,214 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 393,383 shares during the same period.