Jefferies slashes price target on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] – find out why.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] slipped around -0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.29 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 Per Share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock to be paid on July 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on June 16, 2022.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock is now -22.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPW Stock saw the intraday high of $18.78 and lowest of $18.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.13, which means current price is +5.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 4994490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 20.82 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $8,982 million, or 83.50% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,046,765, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,127,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $671.83 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 11.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 35,928,657 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 40,831,304 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 406,688,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,448,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,530,713 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 14,040,321 shares during the same period.