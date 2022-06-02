Goldman lifts Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Early Results and Settlement of Cash Tender Offer by CSN Resources S.A..

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) informs today the early results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for up to US$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN. In addition, CSN Resources informs that the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) has been satisfied.

The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and is subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 3, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

A sum of 5934783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.67M shares. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares reached a high of $4.6261 and dropped to a low of $4.52 until finishing in the latest session at $4.56.

The one-year SID stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.94. The average equity rating for SID stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 27.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SID Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Fundamentals:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SID Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $175 million, or 3.10% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,134,972, which is approximately -4.955% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL GROWTH MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.12 million in SID stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $26.69 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 13,411,194 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,116,406 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 16,186,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,714,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,750,857 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,192,455 shares during the same period.