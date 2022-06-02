General Electric Company [GE] stock Reiterated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $113

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] closed the trading session at $77.52 on 06/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.69, while the highest price level was $79.44. The company report on June 1, 2022 that GE Healthcare, Medtronic Partnership Accelerates Global Access to Personalized Care by Delivering Advanced Patient Monitoring Solutions on the CARESCAPE Platform.

GE Healthcare, Medtronic receive FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark approval on the integration of advanced INVOS™ regional oximetry and Microstream™ capnography technologies on the CARESCAPE precision monitoring platform.

Helping providers improve patient outcomes and safety, Microstream™ capnography (CO2) technology captures evolving respiratory compromise while INVOS™ regional oximetry (rSO2) technology helps clinicians predict and prevent perioperative complications quicker than traditional peripheral measurement1,2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.94 percent and weekly performance of 4.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, GE reached to a volume of 5915409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $100.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.61, while it was recorded at 77.22 for the last single week of trading, and 95.55 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 54.10%.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59,118 million, or 69.70% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 113,148,782, which is approximately -2.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 84,152,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 billion in GE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $6.04 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 42.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 630 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 54,342,357 shares. Additionally, 935 investors decreased positions by around 42,759,261 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 658,016,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,118,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,999,218 shares, while 259 institutional investors sold positions of 11,432,620 shares during the same period.