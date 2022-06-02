For Roku Inc. [ROKU], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $90.77 on 06/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.72, while the highest price level was $97.6799. The company report on May 19, 2022 that This Old House® to Air Tribute Special to Master Carpenter and Television Trailblazer, Norm Abram.

The House That Norm Built To Premiere October 3rd.

After over four decades, This Old House’s Master Carpenter and pioneer of the home improvement television genre, Norm Abram is officially leaving the show and hanging up his toolbelt. Norm will be sent off in style with a one-hour tribute special The House That Norm Built premiering Monday, October 3rd at 9pm ET on PBS and streamed on The Roku Channel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.22 percent and weekly performance of 14.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 4725424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $172.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 350 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 8.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 61.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.67. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.35, while it was recorded at 91.09 for the last single week of trading, and 206.80 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,844 million, or 75.00% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,483,460, which is approximately 4.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,479,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.52 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $784.94 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 37.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

314 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,605,535 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 16,730,070 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 59,854,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,190,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,337,162 shares, while 219 institutional investors sold positions of 3,899,264 shares during the same period.