For Range Resources Corporation [RRC], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] surged by $1.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.80 during the day while it closed the day at $35.24. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Range Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Range Resources Corporation stock has also gained 21.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RRC stock has inclined by 39.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 80.16% and gained 97.64% year-on date.

The market cap for RRC stock reached $9.12 billion, with 259.80 million shares outstanding and 245.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 6215617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $39.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $16.50 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $26, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RRC stock trade performance evaluation

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.56. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.47 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.62, while it was recorded at 34.56 for the last single week of trading, and 23.17 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.46 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61.

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 21.70%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,696 million, or 86.80% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,207,110, which is approximately 34.364% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,425,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.01 million in RRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $838.47 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -9.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 27,699,675 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 38,331,613 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 160,655,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,687,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,533,710 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,039,901 shares during the same period.