Equinor ASA [EQNR] Revenue clocked in at $108.67 billion, up 41.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] price plunged by -1.96 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Recommendation from Equinor’s nomination committee.

The nomination committee in Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) recommends that the company’s corporate assembly elects Michael D. Lewis as new member to Equinor ASA’s board of directors and Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board of Equinor ASA.

Furthermore, the nomination committee recommends a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and re-election of Anne Drinkwater, Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter and Tove Andersen as shareholder-elected members of the board of directors.

A sum of 4463552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.13M shares. Equinor ASA shares reached a high of $37.81 and dropped to a low of $36.70 until finishing in the latest session at $36.92.

The one-year EQNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.32. The average equity rating for EQNR stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $42.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $330, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EQNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.14, while it was recorded at 37.32 for the last single week of trading, and 29.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinor ASA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.90 and a Gross Margin at +36.79. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 42.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.90. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $3,484,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EQNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,312 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 10,186,246, which is approximately 42.798% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; FOLKETRYGDFONDET, holding 4,447,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.5 million in EQNR stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $134.09 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -24.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 12,813,606 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 135,232,295 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 86,661,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,384,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,942,997 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,123 shares during the same period.