Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] is -68.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] loss -32.75% on the last trading session, reaching $2.69 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Offering of Approximately $12 Million Class A Common Shares and Warrants.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of approximately $12 million of Class A common shares and warrants at a price of $3.30 per unit. The units will consist of 1 Class A common share and 0.6 warrants to purchase 1 Class A common share. The units will not trade and will separate into Class A common shares and warrants. The Company will issue (i) an aggregate of 3,636,365 Class A common shares and (ii) warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,181,819 Class A common shares to the investors. The warrants are initially exercisable at $4.20 per share and have a term of 36 months. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting fees payable to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company will be approximately $12 million. This amount does not include any proceeds from the exercise of the warrants being offered.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about June 3, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Dogness (International) Corporation represents 29.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.59 million with the latest information. DOGZ stock price has been found in the range of $2.62 to $3.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, DOGZ reached a trading volume of 5314072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOGZ in the course of the last twelve months was 32.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for DOGZ stock

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.07. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares dropped by -42.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.74 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.53. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of $4,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]

9 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 598,314 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,106,534 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 748,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 956,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 531,862 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 402,974 shares during the same period.