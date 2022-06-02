Credit Suisse lifts D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] slipped around -0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $75.07 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present to the investment community via webcast at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until June 30, 2022.

D.R. Horton Inc. stock is now -30.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHI Stock saw the intraday high of $75.58 and lowest of $74.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.45, which means current price is +17.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 5268124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $106.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.38. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.43, while it was recorded at 73.37 for the last single week of trading, and 87.31 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 29.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.61. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $354,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 9.84%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $21,528 million, or 82.80% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,902,967, which is approximately 1.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,649,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in DHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.34 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 176.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 36,631,200 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 39,664,854 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 210,169,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,465,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,173,385 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 6,966,627 shares during the same period.