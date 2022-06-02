Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Revenue clocked in at $16.08 billion, up 32.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Corteva to Participate in the 2022 BMO Global Farm to Market Conference.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Magro, will speak at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Remarks will be webcast live. Registration for the webcast can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website. A replay of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

A sum of 12515974 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.64M shares. Corteva Inc. shares reached a high of $63.97 and dropped to a low of $62.36 until finishing in the latest session at $62.62.

The one-year CTVA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.24. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $62.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 48.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.47, while it was recorded at 62.56 for the last single week of trading, and 49.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.55%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,424 million, or 81.90% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,762,837, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,242,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.32 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -11.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 45,081,890 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 41,815,446 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 492,080,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,978,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,951,145 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,238,315 shares during the same period.