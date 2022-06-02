CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] moved up 2.19: Why It’s Important

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] closed the trading session at $4.67 on 05/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.431, while the highest price level was $4.71. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Cemex and Partners Inaugurate the Carbon Neutral Alliance at Rüdersdorf Cement Plant.

Prof. Jörg Steinbach, Brandenburg’s Minister of Economy; CEMEX’s CEO, Fernando A. González; Marius Brand, Executive Vice President of Sasol: Sasol 2.0 Transformation; Dr. Helge Sachs, Senior Vice President of Sasol ecoFT, and the Mexican Ambassador for Germany, Francisco Quiroga, hosted the inauguration event.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) and its partners announced today the inauguration of the Carbon Neutral Alliance, which aims to accelerate the development of innovative technologies designed to transform CEMEX’s Rüdersdorf plant into the first carbon-neutral cement facility by 2030.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.12 percent and weekly performance of 7.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, CX reached to a volume of 18895205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9.20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.40, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CX stock. On October 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CX shares from 9.80 to 9.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

There are presently around $2,062 million, or 32.10% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 62,334,921, which is approximately 43.928% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 52,352,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.25 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $143.04 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 19.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 54,399,339 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 94,942,252 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 301,890,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,231,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,353,497 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 39,058,927 shares during the same period.