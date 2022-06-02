Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell -6.03% so far this year. What now?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] loss -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $39.92 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Boston Scientific Details How It Is Advancing Equity in Workplaces, Health Care Systems and Communities While Taking Action for a Healthier Planet.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) recently released its 2021 Performance Report describing the company’s work to transform lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients while advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

Boston Scientific Corporation represents 1.43 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.60 billion with the latest information. BSX stock price has been found in the range of $39.53 to $41.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6523941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $50.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 59.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.45, while it was recorded at 40.47 for the last single week of trading, and 42.88 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $53,102 million, or 92.90% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,433,288, which is approximately 0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,364,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.82 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -5.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

448 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 73,709,757 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 77,448,220 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 1,143,687,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,294,845,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,066,852 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,293,139 shares during the same period.