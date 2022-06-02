Bernstein slashes price target on Stellantis N.V. [STLA] – find out why.

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] closed the trading session at $15.20 on 06/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.035, while the highest price level was $15.47. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Jeep® Brand Partners With Universal Pictures to Launch Global Marketing Campaign for Epic ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ This Summer.

60-second Jeep® brand commercial celebrating the arrival of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s new epic adventure “Jurassic World Dominion” launches across Jeep brand social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, beginning June 1; 30-second version to run across television.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.98 percent and weekly performance of 6.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, STLA reached to a volume of 5197424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

STLA stock trade performance evaluation

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.70, while it was recorded at 14.85 for the last single week of trading, and 18.05 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,457 million, or 58.49% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.72% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 100,639,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.28 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 5.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 98,504,047 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 55,992,304 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 869,144,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,023,640,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,375,248 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 16,536,849 shares during the same period.