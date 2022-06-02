Barclays PLC [BCS] is -17.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] traded at a low on 06/01/22, posting a -1.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.54. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Following Over-Issuance of Securities Under Barclays Bank PLC US Shelf, and Subsequent Planned Amendments to Form 20-F Filings, Barclays Suspends Market Making Activities in its Own Debt Securities.

As detailed in its Q1 2022 results announcement, Barclays determined that it had issued securities in excess of the amount registered under the Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC) US shelf registration statement.

In relation to this over-issuance and the associated impact, Barclays PLC (BPLC) is preparing an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the BPLC 2021 Form 20-F). This amendment will reflect the change in management’s assessment of BPLC’s internal control over financial reporting and KPMG’s auditor attestation thereon as well as its disclosure controls and procedures. Barclays Bank PLC is preparing an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the BBPLC 2021 Form 20-F) to include its restated 2021 financial statements and to reflect the change in management’s assessment of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4829360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barclays PLC stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $34.48 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 4829360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays PLC [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 323.00.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.90, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.72.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.85. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $78,125 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $1,143 million, or 3.20% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,738,310, which is approximately 0.94% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,674,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.34 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $73.96 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 5.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barclays PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 24,716,500 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 10,979,511 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 95,994,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,690,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,826,429 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,904,191 shares during the same period.