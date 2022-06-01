why Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] gained 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $1.64 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Scilex, a Sorrento Company, Announces Initiation of a Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of SP-103 in Subjects with Acute Low Back Pain.

Dosing of the first subject in a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% in subjects with moderate to severe acute lower back pain (LBP). The trial will enroll 80 patients with acute lower back pain.

SP-103 is a pharmacologically validated drug candidate and has the potential as a best-in-class agent of pain treatment for low back pain without the limitations of current therapies, including the addictive potential of opioids.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. represents 337.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $606.39 million with the latest information. SRNE stock price has been found in the range of $1.60 to $1.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 10298389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for SRNE stock

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, SRNE shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8318, while it was recorded at 1.5380 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6799 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $209 million, or 33.60% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 33,960,884, which is approximately 132.676% of the company’s market cap and around 5.79% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,034,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.7 million in SRNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.76 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 42,379,624 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,084,857 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 80,355,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,819,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,398,762 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,609,075 shares during the same period.