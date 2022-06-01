why Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $140.17

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] jumped around 0.77 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $117.46 at the close of the session, up 0.66%. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 Receives U.S. FDA Clearance – Features World’s Smallest, Thinnest and Most Accurate 14-Day Glucose Sensor.

The FreeStyle Libre 3 system is the most accurate 14-day continuous glucose monitor1, with readings sent directly to a smartphone every minute.2.

Designed for access and affordability, the FreeStyle Libre 3 system will be available at the same price as previous versions, which is one-third the cost of other competing continuous glucose monitoring systems available today.3,4.

Abbott Laboratories stock is now -16.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABT Stock saw the intraday high of $118.09 and lowest of $114.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 142.60, which means current price is +12.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 10518948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $140.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $138 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $143, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on ABT stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABT shares from 157 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.40, while it was recorded at 115.20 for the last single week of trading, and 123.81 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 11.53%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $150,741 million, or 75.40% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,288,441, which is approximately 1.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,854,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.5 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.41 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,247 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 51,298,457 shares. Additionally, 1,255 investors decreased positions by around 62,481,316 shares, while 422 investors held positions by with 1,178,027,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,291,807,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,973,707 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 7,352,628 shares during the same period.