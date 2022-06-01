Wall Street Analyst Initiated ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] loss -6.41% or -4.36 points to close at $63.67 with a heavy trading volume of 16292668 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that ZIM Updates on Withholding Tax Procedures on June 2022 Cash Dividend.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, hereby updates that in connection with the dividend distribution expected to take place on June 8, 2022, as previously announced by the Company on May 18, 2022 (the “Dividend”), and in accordance with its previously obtained tax ruling (the “Ruling’) from the Israeli Tax Authority (“ITA”), certain shareholders of the Company (“Shareholders”) may be eligible to a reduced Israeli withholding tax rate with respect to their share of this Dividend, in comparison to the generally applicable withholding tax rate (the “Reduced Withholding Tax Rate”), under certain terms and conditions as set forth below. The Ruling also applies to any future dividend distributions to be made by the Company on or before December 31, 2022, if declared by the Company.

It opened the trading session at $67.53, the shares rose to $68.53 and dropped to $62.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZIM points out that the company has recorded 10.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 16292668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $86.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZIM stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.66, while it was recorded at 68.27 for the last single week of trading, and 59.08 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $3,206 million, or 38.50% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,772,902, which is approximately 0.212% of the company’s market cap and around 34.02% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,062,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.37 million in ZIM stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $233.56 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 123.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 15,722,509 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 14,909,824 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,493,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,126,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,059,598 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,813,019 shares during the same period.