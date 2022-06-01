Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] traded at a high on 05/31/22, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.74. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Truist CFO to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Monday, June 13, 2022, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9932844 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Truist Financial Corporation stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $65.25 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 9932844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $62.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TFC stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 69 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.09.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.71, while it was recorded at 48.34 for the last single week of trading, and 58.28 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $48,397 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,904,719, which is approximately 1.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,437,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.11 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

775 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 47,119,655 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 36,920,205 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 901,044,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,084,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,631,634 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126,786 shares during the same period.