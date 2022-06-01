Truist slashes price target on Sunrun Inc. [RUN] – find out why.

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -1.21 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Solar Installation for Renters in San Jose.

Rooftop solar system at EAH Housing’s Don de Dios Apartments rental community provides clean energy savings for 70 families.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Don de Dios — San Jose, CA.

A sum of 17985299 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.06M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $27.2965 and dropped to a low of $25.63 until finishing in the latest session at $26.12.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.98. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $49.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $76 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 30.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.06, while it was recorded at 24.36 for the last single week of trading, and 35.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,288 million, or 95.70% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,588,400, which is approximately 6.604% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.83 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $283.25 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 57.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 38,002,406 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 40,240,729 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 121,762,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,005,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,832,558 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 13,124,353 shares during the same period.