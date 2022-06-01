The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell -16.65% so far this year. What now?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] loss -0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $70.10 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Schwab Q2 Retail Client Sentiment Survey: More Than Half of Investors Are Now Bearish but Majority Plan To Stay Invested and Remain Confident About Long-Term Goals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Investors feel more bearish about the stock market according to Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 Retail Client Sentiment Report of over 1,000 retail clients. More than half (57%) of respondents have a bearish outlook on the U.S. stock market for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 29% from the same time last year. Just over a quarter (26%) are bullish about the second quarter, down 28% from the same time last year. However, more than half (55%) of Schwab’s retail clients report that they don’t plan to change the level of risk they are taking in their investment portfolios in Q2, and only 9% of respondents say they will take money out of their investment portfolios in the coming months.

“Investors’ concerns about the market are understandably on the rise this quarter amid inflation, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and volatility, but we’re encouraged to see that they’re staying the course with a focus on diversification and following their long-term financial plans,” said Jonathan Craig, Managing Director, Head of Investor Services & Marketing at Charles Schwab. “Investors are also staying engaged as market volatility persists. In fact, we saw almost 2 million client visits to the educational content on our website in the first four months of the year, which speaks to the importance of providing investors with the resources they need to navigate periods like the one we’re in now.”.

The Charles Schwab Corporation represents 1.89 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $129.60 billion with the latest information. SCHW stock price has been found in the range of $69.731 to $70.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 11452808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $92.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.04.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.40. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.72, while it was recorded at 67.85 for the last single week of trading, and 79.77 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.67 and a Gross Margin at +88.20. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 22.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $112,344 million, or 75.10% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,452,826, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,764,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.45 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.57 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 1.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 760 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 92,009,543 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 84,975,736 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 1,414,513,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,591,499,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,148,883 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,697,467 shares during the same period.