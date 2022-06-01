Target Corporation [TGT] Stock trading around $161.88 per share: What’s Next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.19%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Comparable sales grew 3.3 percent, on top of 22.9 percent growth last year.

Over the last 12 months, TGT stock dropped by -28.77%. The one-year Target Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.23. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.29 billion, with 475.80 million shares outstanding and 462.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, TGT stock reached a trading volume of 8917609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $210.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $294 to $239. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $275 to $205, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on TGT stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 253 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 8.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -29.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.59, while it was recorded at 159.72 for the last single week of trading, and 229.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 19.59%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,606 million, or 80.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,254,086, which is approximately 1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,819,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.98 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,071 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 20,505,397 shares. Additionally, 988 investors decreased positions by around 31,512,531 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 316,569,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,587,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,950,011 shares, while 208 institutional investors sold positions of 8,246,791 shares during the same period.