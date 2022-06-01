S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] Stock trading around $349.48 per share: What’s Next?

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] plunged by -$11.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $358.16 during the day while it closed the day at $349.48. The company report on May 27, 2022 that S&P Global to Present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2022.

Session will be Webcast.

Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2022. Mr. Steenbergen is scheduled to speak from 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The “fireside chat” will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

S&P Global Inc. stock has also loss -0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPGI stock has declined by -10.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.83% and lost -25.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SPGI stock reached $116.10 billion, with 275.20 million shares outstanding and 240.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, SPGI reached a trading volume of 9045927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $455.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $495, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc. is set at 10.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 51.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SPGI stock trade performance evaluation

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, SPGI shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 376.90, while it was recorded at 352.22 for the last single week of trading, and 421.51 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.11 and a Gross Margin at +71.40. S&P Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 238.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.94.

S&P Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc. go to 10.50%.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112,969 million, or 93.40% of SPGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,370,454, which is approximately -6.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,047,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.75 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.9 billion in SPGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&P Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 861 institutional holders increased their position in S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI] by around 25,995,943 shares. Additionally, 795 investors decreased positions by around 46,521,324 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 240,729,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,246,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPGI stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,907,420 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 13,838,989 shares during the same period.