Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] is 2.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [NASDAQ: PECO] loss -4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $33.74 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Phillips Edison Receives Green Lease Leaders Gold Recognition.

Phillips Edison & Company (Nasdaq: PECO) is pleased to announce that it has received gold-level recognition as a 2022 Green Lease Leader during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. This has been announced by The Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance.

Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. represents 113.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.86 billion with the latest information. PECO stock price has been found in the range of $33.39 to $35.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, PECO reached a trading volume of 11013214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PECO shares is $37.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PECO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on PECO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PECO in the course of the last twelve months was 47.61.

Trading performance analysis for PECO stock

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, PECO shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.13, while it was recorded at 34.80 for the last single week of trading, and 32.39 for the last 200 days.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48 and a Gross Margin at +25.70. Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PECO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [PECO]

There are presently around $2,585 million, or 60.40% of PECO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PECO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,505,954, which is approximately 579.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,725,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.48 million in PECO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $257.83 million in PECO stock with ownership of nearly 443.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

267 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc. [NASDAQ:PECO] by around 52,511,184 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,479,071 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 18,298,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,289,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PECO stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,446,895 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 661,231 shares during the same period.