PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently 5.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] traded at a high on 05/27/22, posting a 5.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $85.21. The company report on May 20, 2022 that PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash any and all of the company’s outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”). Each reference to an “Offer” herein refers to the applicable offer to purchase for cash the 2.200% Senior Notes due September 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) or the 1.350% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), as applicable.

The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 16, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), and its accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16837019 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.42%.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $93.13 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.74M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 16837019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $120.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 175 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.50, while it was recorded at 81.12 for the last single week of trading, and 175.98 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 15.13%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $71,788 million, or 75.20% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,427,651, which is approximately 0.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,254,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.67 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.89 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,333 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 90,544,433 shares. Additionally, 1,274 investors decreased positions by around 136,558,452 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 615,378,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 842,481,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,631,067 shares, while 433 institutional investors sold positions of 39,405,817 shares during the same period.