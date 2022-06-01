Paramount Global [PARA] Stock trading around $34.33 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] gained 1.24% or 0.42 points to close at $34.33 with a heavy trading volume of 13520536 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that NICKELODEON SLIME CUP, BRAND-NEW TEE-RIFIC GOLF COMPETITION, PREMIERES SATURDAY, JUNE 25, AT 8 P.M. (ET/PT).

Special to Feature Top-Ranked Professional Golfers Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm and recent PGA Championship Winner Justin Thomas; NFL Superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert; Actor, Host and Author Terry Crews; WWE Superstar Nikki Bella; and Nick Stars Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett and Tyler Wladis, with Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan Providing Commentary in the Booth alongside CBS Sports’ Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle, and Actors Jerry Trainor and Hunter March as Sideline Reporters.

It opened the trading session at $34.06, the shares rose to $34.50 and dropped to $33.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PARA points out that the company has recorded 6.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.97M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 13520536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $36.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51.

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.18, while it was recorded at 32.96 for the last single week of trading, and 34.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -6.37%.

There are presently around $16,185 million, or 80.00% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 68,947,760, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,662,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 129,381,388 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 68,098,981 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 279,806,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,286,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,222,470 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 18,071,563 shares during the same period.