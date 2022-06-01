NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is 6.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] closed the trading session at $46.04 on 05/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.84, while the highest price level was $46.79. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Prioritizing Mental Health.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The importance of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.87 percent and weekly performance of -0.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 15526110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $44 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $42, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 28.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 46.37 for the last single week of trading, and 40.21 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,817 million, or 99.60% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,629,430, which is approximately -2.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,192,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $866.5 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 8.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 19,635,148 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 23,516,910 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 189,723,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,875,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,086,802 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,860,783 shares during the same period.