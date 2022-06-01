Market cap of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] reaches 13.07B – now what?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] price surged by 3.57 percent to reach at $0.76. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Trip.com Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at 1:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022 (Hong Kong time) at the address of Building 16, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on June 9, 2022 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company’s ADSs are welcome to attend the meeting in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.trip.com/, as well as on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov/ and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) at http://www.hkexnews.hk. Trip.com Group has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC and published its Hong Kong annual report pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the HKEX. Trip.com Group’s annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 can be accessed on the above-mentioned websites. Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Company’s annual report, free of charge, by contacting Investors Relations Department, Trip.com Group Limited, Building 16, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai 200335, People’s Republic of China, or by email to iremail@trip.com. .

A sum of 8480701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.32M shares. Trip.com Group Limited shares reached a high of $22.53 and dropped to a low of $21.6882 until finishing in the latest session at $22.06.

The one-year TCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.59. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $31.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 20.68 for the last single week of trading, and 26.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.16. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$19,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 74.97%.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,255 million, or 56.90% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 35,670,937, which is approximately -8.99% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 30,222,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.75 million in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $542.23 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 18.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 51,105,131 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 64,093,652 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 272,352,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,551,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,394,875 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 14,192,814 shares during the same period.