Market cap of eBay Inc. [EBAY] reaches 25.94B – now what?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $48.67 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that eBay Expands Refurbished Offering in Canada.

eBay Refurbished introduces standardized condition grading, delivering more inventory from pre-selected brands and top-rated sellers.

eBay, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, today announces eBay Refurbished in Canada – a new destination for shoppers to discover deep discounts on quality refurbished items from brands like Apple, Bose and Miele. All inventory is sourced directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers, is thoroughly vetted to meet eBay’s high performance standards, and comes with a one- or two-year warranty – making eBay Refurbished an industry-leading trusted shopping experience.

eBay Inc. stock is now -26.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $49.30 and lowest of $47.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.19, which means current price is +12.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 17641225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $58.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $70, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EBAY stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 85 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.12, while it was recorded at 46.59 for the last single week of trading, and 63.50 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.73%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $24,660 million, or 92.10% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 44,352,403 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 62,760,742 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 398,016,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,129,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,079,931 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 15,062,199 shares during the same period.