Market Analysts see Sea Limited [SE] gaining to $196. Time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] loss -0.24% or -0.2 points to close at $82.66 with a heavy trading volume of 12945296 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Sea Limited Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We recorded solid results across our business in the first quarter of 2022, despite challenging comparisons to the same period last year during heightened COVID-related restrictions. As a result, we are well on track to achieve our previously shared projections of profitability in our Asia markets, while continuing to scale our businesses and capture market share globally,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer.

It opened the trading session at $87.02, the shares rose to $89.74 and dropped to $81.335, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SE points out that the company has recorded -72.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, SE reached to a volume of 12945296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $172.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $250 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $460 to $300, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 7.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.38.

Trading performance analysis for SE stock

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.57, while it was recorded at 78.42 for the last single week of trading, and 211.77 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $25,126 million, or 61.20% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,610,989, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 32.91% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,100,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in SE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.43 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly 72.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 66,189,679 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 52,163,483 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 184,878,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,231,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,151,378 shares, while 222 institutional investors sold positions of 9,475,055 shares during the same period.