Market Analysts see Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gaining to $102. Time to buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.04%. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Showcases Small Businesses at Fueling Detroit Event Series.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

The Detroit refinery hosted a Small Business Saturday event in April to highlight local vendors in the community and help stimulate the local economy. This community fair was part of the refinery’s second annual Fueling Detroit Event Series.

Over the last 12 months, MPC stock rose by 62.86%. The one-year Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.15. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.65 billion, with 564.00 million shares outstanding and 539.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, MPC stock reached a trading volume of 11252469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $108.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MPC shares from 70 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 16.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.91 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.79, while it was recorded at 99.94 for the last single week of trading, and 72.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 21.39%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,390 million, or 79.70% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,424,929, which is approximately -3.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,435,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.26 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 0.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

552 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 22,963,319 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 49,492,250 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 352,515,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,971,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,095,188 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 13,199,371 shares during the same period.