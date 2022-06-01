Market Analysts see Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] traded at a high on 05/31/22, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.82. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Alliant Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

First quarter GAAP earnings per share was $0.77 in 2022 compared to $0.68 in 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3429409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alliant Energy Corporation stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for LNT stock reached $15.68 billion, with 250.60 million shares outstanding and 250.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, LNT reached a trading volume of 3429409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $64.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Alliant Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has LNT stock performed recently?

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, LNT shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.34, while it was recorded at 62.53 for the last single week of trading, and 59.18 for the last 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +24.50. Alliant Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.59.

Alliant Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corporation go to 5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

There are presently around $12,397 million, or 77.50% of LNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,030,199, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,369,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in LNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $873.3 million in LNT stock with ownership of nearly 8.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliant Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT] by around 8,909,847 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 9,569,521 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 175,887,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,366,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNT stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,400 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,014 shares during the same period.