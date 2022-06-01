Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain 4.95% so far this year. What now?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] loss -0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $179.53 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson Appoints Thibaut Mongon as CEO Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company.

The Company has also appointed Paul Ruh as CFO Designate .

Mongon and Ruh to Assume New Leadership Roles Upon the Completion of the Planned Separation of the Consumer Health Business .

Johnson & Johnson represents 2.63 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $468.16 billion with the latest information. JNJ stock price has been found in the range of $175.01 to $180.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 16341702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $190.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $183, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 54.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.08, while it was recorded at 180.22 for the last single week of trading, and 170.03 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $331,712 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 238,141,110, which is approximately 1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,799,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.36 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.76 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,843 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 72,116,110 shares. Additionally, 1,540 investors decreased positions by around 63,094,410 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 1,696,543,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,831,753,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,197,264 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,878,523 shares during the same period.