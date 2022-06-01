Jefferies lifts Carvana Co. [CVNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] slipped around -4.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.44 at the close of the session, down -13.03%. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investor community and host meetings at the following conference:.

William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock ConferencePresentation Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 12:20 p.m. ET*Location: Loews Chicago Hotel.

Carvana Co. stock is now -87.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVNA Stock saw the intraday high of $34.29 and lowest of $28.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 376.83, which means current price is +14.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 9810563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $101.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $115 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 7.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

How has CVNA stock performed recently?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -49.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.36 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.89, while it was recorded at 30.40 for the last single week of trading, and 201.79 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +14.25. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69.

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Carvana Co. [CVNA]

There are presently around $3,614 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,429,850, which is approximately -0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,438,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.33 million in CVNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $321.0 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly -1.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 21,038,237 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 19,234,563 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 66,502,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,775,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,016 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 9,880,206 shares during the same period.