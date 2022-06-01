JanOne Inc. [JAN] moved up 66.52: Why It’s Important

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] closed the trading session at $3.73 on 05/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.63, while the highest price level was $4.89. The company report on May 31, 2022 that SPYR Technologies Enters into Material Definitive Agreement to Acquire GeoTraq, Inc..

via InvestorWire — SPYR Technologies [OTCQB: SPYR] (“SPYR” or the “Company”), a technology-focused holding company emphasizing the Internet of Things (“IoT”), announced today its entry into a material definitive agreement to acquire GeoTraq, Inc. from NASDAQ traded JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN).

GeoTraq develops and manufactures entirely self-contained and ultra-small Mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules for asset tracking, location-based services, and sensor modules for remote monitoring. The modules are plug-and-play and include turnkey connectivity to cloud services via GeoTraq’s proprietary cloud-based “WebTraq” platform. GeoTraq’s mission is to provide “Simple IoT” at a low cost, with ease of deployment, ease of use, and plug-and-play functionality with no product development required of the customer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.80 percent and weekly performance of 83.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 51.61K shares, JAN reached to a volume of 33273629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JanOne Inc. [JAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

JAN stock trade performance evaluation

JanOne Inc. [JAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.74. With this latest performance, JAN shares gained by 36.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for JanOne Inc. [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.36 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc. [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.46 and a Gross Margin at +12.16. JanOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.19.

JanOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of JAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,196, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.86% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 16,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in JAN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33000.0 in JAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JanOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN] by around 1,664 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 31,693 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 51,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,693 shares during the same period.