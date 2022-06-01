Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently -2.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] slipped around -1.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $47.15 at the close of the session, down -2.76%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand to Participate at 2022 Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, Chairman and CEO, Vikram Kini, SVP and CFO, and Mike Weatherred, SVP IRX, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now -23.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $48.08 and lowest of $46.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.64, which means current price is +13.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 9589721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $56.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $58 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.61, while it was recorded at 46.78 for the last single week of trading, and 52.90 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.78%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $19,204 million, or 99.12% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,805,619, which is approximately 19.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,054,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 1.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 24,416,802 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 25,755,921 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 345,873,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,046,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,461,119 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,466,618 shares during the same period.