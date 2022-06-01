Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Revenue clocked in at $98.90 million, down -50.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] closed the trading session at $0.60 on 05/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5908, while the highest price level was $0.661. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Energica Unveils `Experia´ – The All-New, Fully Electric Motorcycle That Gives the Ultimate Long-Distance Riding Experience.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Experia Green Tourer Crossover Electric Motorcycle Provides Performance, Comfort, Styling and Features of a Traditional Sport-Touring Bike with the Longest Range of Any Electric Motorcycle.

Experia unveiled during FIM MotoE World Cup race in Mugello, Italy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.00 percent and weekly performance of 6.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 17945433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7806, while it was recorded at 0.5816 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3767 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 17.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,255,266, which is approximately 7.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,784,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.99 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 5.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 12,163,493 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 8,342,729 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,043,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,550,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,686 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,976,487 shares during the same period.