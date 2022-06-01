HP Inc. [HPQ] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $38

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] closed the trading session at $38.75 on 05/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.00, while the highest price level was $39.14. The company report on May 25, 2022 that HP Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– HP Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2022 /3BL Media/ – 3BL Media has named HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. HP ranked #4 overall and #2 among Technology and Hardware companies. This is the fourth consecutive year that HP has ranked in the top 5, and the seventh year overall.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.87 percent and weekly performance of 11.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.11M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 14716570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $31, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.83. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.38, while it was recorded at 36.18 for the last single week of trading, and 34.18 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 3.51%.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,676 million, or 87.40% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,244,573, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 104,476,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.92 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 130,889,283 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 93,357,335 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 670,630,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 894,877,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,294,999 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,539,443 shares during the same period.