Halliburton Company [HAL] Stock trading around $40.50 per share: What’s Next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.66%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Halliburton and Aker BP Collaborate to Develop Next Generation Field Development Planning.

Companies to implement first-of-its-kind digital twin for field development.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that it and Aker BP, a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, will co-develop next generation field development planning software. The collaboration delivers a new cloud application – Field Development Planning (FDP) – from Halliburton. It also expands the scope of the current Digital Well Program®, a DecisionSpace® 365 cloud application, built on an open architecture to provide integrated well planning and design to increase collaboration and connectivity across drilling activities.

Over the last 12 months, HAL stock rose by 73.52%. The one-year Halliburton Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.6. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.47 billion, with 899.00 million shares outstanding and 898.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.64M shares, HAL stock reached a trading volume of 30393332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $44.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $37 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $33, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 65.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.76, while it was recorded at 39.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 60.75%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,365 million, or 82.60% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,707,953, which is approximately -0.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,922,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.55 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 112,990,259 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 84,006,490 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 537,156,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,152,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,561,250 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,834,868 shares during the same period.