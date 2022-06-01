Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] moved up 16.67: Why It’s Important

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.99 during the day while it closed the day at $6.93. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on June 8, 2022.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 24.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YMM stock has declined by -18.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.73% and lost -17.20% year-on date.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $7.26 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 705.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 19991691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $16.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.86. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.73% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

60 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 86,187,868 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 37,476,929 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 230,498,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,163,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,549,994 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 19,937,540 shares during the same period.